FA CUP: Deeping game to be filmed by the BBC

Deeping Rangers’ big FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers is to be filmed by the BBC.

The second qualifying round match at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday September 16 (kick-off 12.30pm) will be live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected devices.

Deeping, the only local non-league team left in the competition, play in the ninth tier of English football, while Kidderminster are in the sixth tier.

Kidderminster are 15th in National League North - two levels below the EFL - and will be strong favourites against Deeping, who are ninth in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Kidderminster are managed by John Eustace, who played regularly in the Championship during a career as a midfielder with Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 FA Cup tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport’s digital platforms.

This will allow audiences to watch the game live on their PC, mobile, tablet or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Messages can be sent to the commentary team using #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many as they can.