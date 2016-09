Stamford AFC will travel to fellow Evo Stik Division One South side Gresley Rovers in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup if they overcome St Neots in a first round replay at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow (September 6, 7.45 pm).

The Daniels secured a 1-1 draw at higher-level St Neots on Saturday (September 3) thanks to an equaliser from Jevani Brown.

Gresley won 6-2 at Deeping Rangers in their first qualifying round tie at the weekend.

The tie at Gresley would take place on September 17.