FA COMPETITIONS: Bastock (and Fenmen) celebrate world record with a win, thrilling comeback by Deeping, Tigers and Daniels bow out

Goalkeeper Paul Bastock celebrated his world record of 1,250 competitive club matches by heping Wisbech Town into the third round of the FA Vase today (November 11).

There was no clean sheet for Bastock, but The Fenmen’s long unbeaten run continued with a 4-1 second round win at Thetford.

Bastock was boosted by a pre-match congratulatory good luck message from former England ‘keeper Peter Shilton, the man whose world record he has now eclipsed.

Alex Beck, Billy Smith, Josh Ford and Michael Frew scored the Wisbech goals. The gloss was taken off a fine win by a straight red card for Ford.

Yaxley, who beat Peterborough Northern Star 3-0 last night (November 10, report on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk), and Deeping Rangers have joined Wisbech in the hat for Monday’s draw.

Deeping’s 4-3 win at Godmanchester was a spectacular effort. Jonny Clay headed them front, but they were 3-1 down at the break.

But a penalty from Scott Coupland started the second half fightback. Luke Hunnings drew Deeping level 15 minutes from time before Scott Mooney fired the winner in added time.

Holbeach endured a miserable day losing 5-0 at Walsall Wood, while Wisbech St Mary were beaten 4-1 at home by Norwich CBS.

And Stamford AFC bowed out of the FA Trophy losing 2-1 at home to Droylsden despite leading in the fourth minute through Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson.

But Droyldsen were 2-1 up by the 16th minute and held on to inflict Stamford’s first home defeat in any competition this season.

RESULTS

Friday, November 10

FA VASE

Second Round: Yaxley 3, (Sparrow 2, Waumsley), Peterborough Northern Star (7.45pm) 0.

Saturday, November 11

FA TROPHY

Second Qualifying Round: Stamford 1 (Fortnam-Tomlinson), Droylsden 2.

FA VASE

Second Round: Godmanchester Rovers 3, Deeping Rangers 4 (Mooney, Coupland, Hunnings, Clay); Thetford Town 1, Wisbech Town 4 (Beck, Frew, Smith, Ford), Walsall Wood 5, Holbeach United 0; Wisbech St Mary 1, Norwich CBS 4.