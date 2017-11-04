EVO STIK LEAGUE: Sports rue missed opportunity, depleted Tulips beaten, Stamford drop points to late goal from 10 men

Peterborough Sports were a missed penalty away from a shock result in Division One South of the Evo Stik League today (November 4).

A foul on Josh Moreman on the half hour mark gave Mark Jones the chance to fire Sports in front against unbeaten leaders Basford United at PSL.

Lewis Hilliard prepares to shoot at goal for Peterborough Sports against Basford. Photo: James Richardson.

Unfortunately the striker fired wide of an upright and Basford made him suffer with a goal either side of half-time.

Moreman did pull a goal back for Sports in the final minute, but Basford’s 2-1 win means they’ve picked up three points in 11 of their 14 fixtures. The city side remain fourth from bottom, but a healthy seven points clear of the sole relegation spot.

The news wasn’t a lot better from the Spalding United and Stamford AFC camps who also failed to win at home.

Debutant Ben Davison’s 67th minute goal proved a mere consolation for depleted Spalding as they went down 2-1 to Carlton Town, while Stamford were denied victory by a 90th-minute goal from the struggling Sheffield FC club.

It's a penalty for Peterborough Sports as Josh Moreman is fouled by a Basford United defender. Photo: James Richardson.

The Daniels had battled back from conceding the first goal to lead with goals from Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson and Sam Hollis. Hollis struck with a beauty 15 minutes from time, but it didn’t prove to be a winner even though Sheffield had been reduced to 10 men at 1-1.

Stamford remain unbeaten at home, but have drawn five of eight league games at the Zeeco Stadium. They are 12th in the table, three places behind Spalding.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 4

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman), Basford United 2; Spalding Utd 1 (Davison), Carlton Town 2, Stamford 2 (9Fortnam-Tomlinson, Hollis), Sheffield FC 2.