EVO-STIK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Sports still unbeaten after another late show

Peterborough Sports delivered another late show to extend their unbeaten start to the season yesterday (August 26).

Substitutes Mark Jones and Cameron Gow struck in the closing stages to earn a 2-0 success against Bedworth United in an EvoStik League Division One South clash at PSL.

Cameron Gow is congratulated after scoring for Sports. Picture: James Richardson

Jones, only fit enough for a place on the bench due to an Achilles problem, made the breakthrough when heading in a Dan Lawlor free-kick in the 87th minute.

Former Posh youngster Gow made sure of a victory, which came complete with a third successive league clean sheet, when rounding off a fine move in stoppage time.

And that was a rather pleasing outcome for Sports boss Jimmy Dean on a day when he had seven players missing due to injury and suspension, while summer signing Jonny Hall has already left.

“It was a poor game with very few chances for either side,” admitted Dean. “We had a plan to keep ourselves in the game and then stepped it up in the final 20 minutes.

Mark Jones heads home for Sports. Picture: James Richardson.

“Both lads made a big impact after coming on and it’s another pleasing three points. I don’t want to get carried away, but there’s no denying we’ve had a good start in the league while also managing to come through a very tough FA Cup tie.

“It was another example of every player giving me absolutely everything and all the credit goes to them. I’ve not seen this sort of the spirit in all my years in football.

“We’ve worked hard to earn the opportunity to play at this level and the boys are grabbing it with both hands.”

Sports have now collected seven points from the opening three league games of their debut Step 4 season.

Central defender Liam Marshall, a former Posh youngster, made his Sports debut against Bedworth after arriving from Stamford AFC last week.

He’ll have a quick reunion with his former club when Sports travel to Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Daniels’ own start to the campaign hasn’t been quite so impressive. They were beaten 1-0 at Stocksbridge Park Steels yesterday, while fellow locals Spalding suffered a first league defeat of the campaign when being thumped 6-1 at Newcastle Town.

Gary King hit a consolation for the Tulips on the stroke of half-time after they had already conceded four times.