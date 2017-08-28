EVO-STIK LEAGUE REPORTS: Honours even in the big local derby

Stamford AFC and Peterborough Sports drew 1-1 in today’s (August 28) big local derby in the Evo-Stik League South Division.

Stamford went ahead after 12 minutes when Sam Hollis was bundled over in the box and Jordan Smith made no mistake from the penalty spot. That was the first league goal conceded by Sports this season.

Chances came and went at both ends before Sports grabbed an equaliser on 27 minutes through former Daniels man Josh Moreman.

It was still 1-1 as the game went into injury-time, which provided some late drama.

Sports were awarded a penalty when Moreman was felled by Stamford keeper Danny Haystead. Up stepped Mark Jones to take the kick and he fired wide.

The attendanced was 531.

Spalding United were thrashed 6-2 by Newcastle Town on Saturday and fared little better today. Sloppy defending saw them concede two early goals and they ended up losing 3-0 at Cleethorpes Town.