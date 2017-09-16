EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports are embarrassed by a club record thrashing, Daniels cruise, 10-man Tulips held after missing spot-kick

Peterborough Sports suffered the embarrassment of a club record 9-1 home defeat at the hands of Stocksbridge Park Steels today (September 16).

The city side had started to wobble after a decent start to their first campaign at Evo Stik Division One South level but few among the 170-strong crowd at PSL would have seen such a hammering on the horizon.

One of nine goals scored by Stocksbridge Park Steels at Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

Stocksbridge were losing play-off semi-finalists to Spalding United last season, but this is a Sports side who have carried all before them in two successive title-winning campaigns. The result suggests the gulf between the best at step levels five and four is huge.

“Apologies to anyone that (sic) came and watched that today,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean tweeted this evening. “I’m very embarrassed.”

The visitors scored twice in the opening 12 minutes and then ran riot in the second half when, according to the club’s official match reporter, the defence appeared to wave a white flag.

Joe Lumsden (4) and Brodie Litchfield (3) took most advantage. Josh Moreman bagged a consolation goal just before the hour mark to make it 4-1.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 9. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports have dropped to 13th with Stamford AFC passing them into 12th after a comfortable 3-0 win over Romulus at the Zeeco Stadium.

The Daniels believe performances have been better than results have suggested, but they were in command today once Jake Duffy had opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

A fine strike from Eliot Putman made it 2-0 on 17 minutes before Robert Morgan completed the scoring in the second half in front of a crowd of 277.

Spalding maintained their decent little run with a 0-0 draw at Leek, although it could have been better as the Tulips saw a second-half penalty saved before their former Posh youth team defender Bradley Maslen-Jones was sent off after collecting two yellow cards.

Peterborough Sports line up before a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of Stocksbridge Park Steels at PSL. Photo: James Richardson.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 16

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Leek Town 0, Spalding Utd 0;, Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman), Stocksbridge Park Steels 9; Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy, Putman, Morgan), Romulus 0.