EVO STIK LEAGUE: A giant leap for successful Sports, more home comforts for Stamford, Jamie scores first three Tulips’ goals

Peterborough Sports snapped a poor run of form in Division One South of the Evo Stik League with an emphatic 5-1 home success over struggling Romulus today (October 14).

The city side reacted to their defensive troubles by bringing in keeper Dan George from UCL club Eynesbury Rovers and former Posh youngster James Goode started at centre half.

George had an immediate impact with a delightful ball over the top for Josh Moreman to run on to. The Sports’ striker was upended for a straight-forward penalty decision and Mark Jones fired the spot kick home on six minutes. Chances were otherwise at a premium in an error strewn opening half.

Sports’ quality in the second period was much more evident. Moreman created a second goal for Dan Banister on 58 minutes with a fine run and cross and, although Birmingham-based Romulus pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time, Sports powered away with three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Central defender Josh Sanders converted two Dan Lawlor corners before David Cobb completed the scoring after an exchange of passes with Banister.

Sports leapt up to 13th with their win, three places behind Spalding and eight adrift of fifth-placed Stamford AFC who also enjoyed comfortable wins today.

Pearson Mwananyonga scored twice in the second-half for Stamford who saw off Lincoln United at the Zeeco Stadium. Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson notched before the break for a Daniels team who remain unbeaten at home.

And Jamie Jackson grabbed a hat-trick as Spalding United trimmed up Sheffield FC 3-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Remarkably they were Jackson’s first three goals for the club, the last two arrived after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 14

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Peterborough Sports 5 (Jones, Banister, Sanders 2, Cobb), Romulus 1; Spalding Utd 3 (Jackson 3), Sheffield FC 0; Stamford 3 (Mwanyongo 2, Fortnam-Tomlinson), Lincoln Utd 0.