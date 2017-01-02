EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE: Hares start 2017 slowly

March Town United completed a miserable festive programme with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the First Division of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League today (January 2).

A first-half goal settled the destination of the points. The Hares are 16th in the table having also lost 4-1 at local rivals Wisbech St Mary on Boxing Day.

Wisbech St Mary couldn’t build on that win though. They went down 6-0 at Haverhill Borough today.

RESULTS

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Haverhill Borough 6, Wisbech St Mary 0

March Town United 0, King’s Lynn Town 1