CUP FINAL: Battle of two bang-in-form teams

There’s a clash between in-form local teams in the final of the United Counties League Cup today (May 1, 3pm).

Yaxley take on Wisbech Town at Peterborough Sports’ PSL ground and both will be super-confident after 5-0 wins in their final Premier Division games on Saturday (April 29).

Yaxley will start favourites by virue of their club-best third-placed finish, but Wisbech won their final seven top-flight matches of the season to secure a sixth-place finish. They collected just six points fewer than Yaxley.