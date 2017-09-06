BREAKING NEWS: United Counties Premier Division manager quits

Dick Creasey has quit as Wisbech Town FC manager.

Creasey offered his resignation after a 3-1 United Counties League Premier Division home defeat at the hands of Boston Town last night (September 5).

This was accepted by Fenmen chairman Paul Brenchley.

Wisbech have lost four of their six Premier Division matches so far having been one of the early-season favourites for the title. They were also beaten in the FA Cup on Saturday (September 2).

Creasey was in his third spell as Wisbech boss.

A club statement read: “The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the huge amount of hard work and effort which Dick has put in since returning for a third stint as manager in April 2015.

“While the search for a permanent replacement is ongoing, Glen Maddison, Luke Hipwell and Paul Cousins will take charge of team affairs, starting with the visit of St Andrews on Saturday (September 16).”