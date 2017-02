Dave Frecklington has dramatically quit as manager of Spalding United.

Frecklington informed the Tulips he would be leaving over the weekend. He has steered Spalding into second place in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League.

It’s understood Frecklington is to jump two divisions to manager Gainsborough Trinity in the National North League.

Spalding have promoted Chris Rawlinson from assistant manager to manager for the rest of the season.