BREAKING NEWS: Lodge steps down at Stones, former Peterborough United player takes over

Have your say

Andy Lodge has stepped down as Blackstones manager for personal reasons.

Lodge resigned on Saturday (November 18) despite Blackstones making one of their best starts to a United Counties Division One campaign in recent seasons.

Daniel French will act as caretaker manager at Blackstones.

Stones are sixth after a 2-1 defeat at Lutterworth Athletic at the weekend (November 18). Assistant manager Daniel French, a former Peterborough United player, will take over as caretaker-manager.

Lodge’s company ALH Recruitment sponsor the Stones’ stadium and that will continue.

“I will still support the club, but it’s time for me to step away from management,” Lodge said.

“Not one single factor has influenced my decision. It’s just the right time for me to step aside and let someone else have a go.

“I sponsor the stadium as a business decision and that will continue. If I can help behind the scenes I will.

“I’m certainly not looking to manage another club.”

Lodge has been at Stones for under a year. He had previously managed Whittlesey Athletic in the Peterborough Premier Division, steering them into the United Counties League before financial concerns forced them to withdraw.

Lodge is the third local UCL manager to leave their club in recent weeks. Yaxley boss Brett Whaley quit earlier this month, while Peterborough Northern Star sacked Rob Ward yesterday (November 19) after a poor run of results.

Anyone interested in the job please contact Gary Peace (Chairman) on 07979442123 or E-mail gpservices7@gmail.com