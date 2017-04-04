New football league to launch in Peterborough to help men lose weight

A 14-week football league exclusively for the 56% of UK men who are overweight or obese, launches in Peterborough this month.

Local men who want to tackle their weight issues are now being encouraged to join this incredibly successful weight loss league. Throughout the 14 week league, which kicks off on Monday April 24, 95% of players lose weight and some players have lost up to 70lbs.

MAN v FAT combines football with easy to follow diet and lifestyle advice as well as 24/7 online and offline support. There’s the traditional weigh-ins before each game, but this is then followed up by a 30 minute game of six-a-side football. Extra goal bonuses are awarded depending on the pounds lost by the players.

The new league in Peterborough is supported by a range of partners including Peterborough United FC, Northamptonshire FA, Vivacity, Peterborough City Council, Living Sport and Cambridgeshire County Council.

Andrew Shanahan, Managing Director of www.manvfat.com said: “We’ve seen that MAN v FAT Football can have an incredible impact on the health of our players with 93% reporting health improvements. During 2016, our players lost more than seven tonnes in weight and we know that we’re going to smash that figure in 2017 with new leagues starting across England.”

Andy Dyke, National Participation Manager of Recreational Football at the Football Association said: “MAN v FAT Football is a brilliant initiative for anyone who wants to address their weight and start working their way back into playing football. The FA is happy to back the scheme and suggest that players visit www.manvfat.com/football to get started.”

Stuart Smith, Football Development Officer at Northants FA, said: “We’re delighted to lend our support to the MAN v FAT Football initiative in Peterborough. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of men returning to football as a result of this new programme.

“Playing football brings great health and social benefits and I’d encourage anyone interested to visit the MAN v FAT Football website today!”

MAN v FAT Football launches at Peterborough United Football Club on Monday 24 April, followed by a 14 week league played every Monday from 7pm – 9pm, commencing on 8 May. The league will take place on the astro-turf pitch at the Vivacity embankment athletics track.

The scheme costs £9.99 to register and games cost £6 per week. The only thing you have to lose is weight…

Players can join up here and get more information by calling 0845 163 0042 or emailing football@manvfat.com