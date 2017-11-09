YOUTH LEAGUE: Northern Star take action against players sent off and concede cup tie

Peterborough Northern Star have suspended the three players they had sent off in a Peterborough Youth League Under 15 game on Sunday (November 5).

They received their marching orders from referee Tom Beeton while playing for Peterborough Northern Star Black against Division One rivals Werrington Athletic Blue at Werrington Sports Centre.

Two red cards were issued for foul and abusive language and one for violent conduct.

The two teams were due to face each other again this Sunday (November 12) in the KO Cup but Star have conceded the tie.

Franc D’Agnano, co-head of junior & youth football at Peterborough Northern Star, said: “Peterborough Northern Star FC have suspended the three players in question from all competitive football pending receipt of the officials’ written report.

“In addition, the match this coming Sunday versus the same opponents, Werrington Under 15 Blue, shall be forfeited to avoid any possibility of further repercussions.

“Regardless of the content of the officials’ report, Peterborough Northern Star FC take such matters extremely seriously and the disrespect of officials in particular is totally unacceptable given that it features heavily in our player code of conduct which is received by all registered players at our club.”