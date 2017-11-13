WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: A good day for Northern Star and Posh

Both Peterborough Northern Star and Peterborough United remain unbeaten in the East Midlands Women’s League after yesterday’s (November 12) games.

In the Premier Division, Star did well to get a draw at table-topping Leicester City Development, while Posh won 1-0 at Division One South title rivals Corby Town.

Emma Stevenson gets stuck in for Posh Ladies against Corby. Picture: Gary Reed

On target for Star were Cassie Steward, Vicky Gallagher and Chanade Henderson while D’Lacy Phillips hit the matchwinner for Posh in the 40th minute, firing home from 25 yards after a mazy run by Emily Smith.

Star are fourth in the Premier Division standings, six points adrift of Leicester City but they have played three games fewer.

Posh, for whom Jenna Lusk was player-of-the-match, have jumped up to third in their division. They are four points behind leaders Oadby but have two games in hand.