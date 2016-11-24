William the conqueror in battle of the Under 13 KO Cup big guns

William Howarth was a hat-trick hero for Baston as his side won the battle of the big guns in the Under 13 League Cup.

The reigning Junior Footballer of the Year in the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards fired a treble in a 7-3 win over Netherton Hawks at The Grange with Alton Strachan (2), Adam Blackbird and Keelan Walker completing their tally.

Pictured are Yaxley Black Under 13s before a 5-2 defeat by Malborne. They are from the left, back, Harley McPolin, Patrick Nyakudarika, Natius Mawrie, Spencer Sistrom, Marcus Todd, Bradley Haynes, Justin Easby, Richard Sistrom, front, Regan Murphy, Carlios Ribiard, Josh Gaylor, Josh Owen, Alfie Redgrave and Harry Jones.

Hawks are top of the Division One table and Baston are second.

Joining Baston in round two are One Touch, Yaxley White, Glinton & Northborough Amber, Hempsted United and Riverside Rovers.

Sub Finlay Ribbons netted twice for Glinton as they eased past Crowland 4-1 and Kieron Barker also came off the bench to hit a double for Riverside in their 3-2 win against Holbeach.

Ben Griggs and Samuel Miller each bagged a brace to steer One Touch through 5-0 against Werrington, while Yaxley won a nine-goal thriller against Stamford 5-4.

Action from the Under 13 game between Malborne Rangers and Yaxley Black.

Harry Kesson and Tinashe Mutizwa were the Hempsted scorers in a 2-0 win over Hampton Blue.

Biggest winners in the Under 13 Hereward Cup competition were Sawtry Colts Blue Sox. They beat Whittlesey Red 9-2 with Morgan Bartle claiming four of the goals and William Gargiulo three.

Malborne Rangers only had nine players for their match against Yaxley Black but still managed to progress to the second round. They won 5-2 with Vilian Radic scoring all their goals.

Elsewhere in the Under 13 Hereward Cup, Brandon Follows scored four times for Blackstones in their 8-3 win at Rippingale and Folkingham, for whom Ashton Pycroft hit all three, and Kieran Ndlovu claimed a hat-trick for Hampton Royals in a 6-2 win over Spalding Blue.

More action from the Under 13 game between Malborne Rangers and Yaxley Black.

Hampton Blue and Werrington Blue have joined Holbeach in a three-way tie for top spot in Under 14 Division One.

Hampton beat Park Farm Pumas Blue 3-0 with goals by Harry Corner (2) and Scott Gray while Werrington saw off Spalding Blue 6-1 thanks to James Cooper (3), Ryley Barfoot (2) and Luca Martignetti. Holbeach didn’t have a game.