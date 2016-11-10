Who’d be a referee? Plenty of people judging by latest course

There was a fantastic respsonse to the recent referees course held on the Embankment.

The course attracted 25 new referees keen to don the black kit and that’s the highest ever attendance for a Peterborough course.

The course was organised by Northamptonshire FA in conjunction with the Peterborough Referees Association and Vivacity.

The next referees course will be an FA Mini Soccer referees course on the Embankment on Friday November 25 (5.30pm- 9.30pm). To register go to www.northamptonshirefa.com

n On Thursday November 17 for the eighth year Peterborough Referees Association will be hosting the Peterborough Young Referees Day throughout schools in the city culminating with a big night at the Fleet at Fletton.

FIFA and Premiership referee Craig Pawson will be visiting St John Fisher Catholic High School , Thomas Deacon Academy, Southfields School and finally Sir Harry Smith Community College where four primary schools (Alderman Jacobs, Park Lane, Coates and New Road) will send boys and girls teams for a festival to be refereed by young referees and overseen by Pawson and Peterborough Referees Association chairman Robert Windle.

The evening flagship event will be attended by 150 referees and parents for a night of learning and enjoyment.

Anybody interested in refereeing and being part of the night can contact Robert Windle on 07970228790 to register free of charge .