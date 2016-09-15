‘Wasps’ still have a sting in their tail

The name may have changed but the results are still the same.

Last year’s all-conquering Wasps Under 14s - they won the Junior Alliance Division One title by 10 points - are now playing under the Peterborough Sports banner in the Youth League.

And they made a crackoing start to their Under 15 Division One campaign by beating Netherton 11-1 at The Grange.

Bradley Gilbert led the way on their scoresheet with a five-star showing and the other strikes came from Jay Ward (2), Calum Arden, Connor Bell, Nasir Nabi and Taylor Steward.

Last season’s Under 15 treble winners Deeping Rangers also resumed where their left off last term.

They started with a 9-2 win over Malborne United in Under 16 Division One thanks to goals by Nathan Lane (2), Nathan Pickering (2), Liam Scales (2), Alfie Ferguson, James Pam and Stewart Barrand.