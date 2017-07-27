US scholarship for Posh player

Have your say

A Peterborough United player has won a prestigious football scholarship in the United States.

Eleanor Boothman, who attended Bourne Grammar School, will be joining Ancilla College, Indiana next monthto study and to play for the school’s ‘Chargers’ football team.

Eleanor will combine her university studies with four years playing a good level of football.

Eleanor achived her scholarship through the PASS4Soccer Scholarship network. She came through an exhausting trial at Bisham Abbey.

Eleanor said: “I chose to study in the US because of the infrastructure and investment in women’s football.

“I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity that if I’d turned it down, I’d have been left wondering ‘what could have been’.

“My goal is to become the best soccer player I can possibly be.

“Ancilla will be an exciting place to study and hopefully it will be a gateway to many more exciting opportunities in the future.

“I chose Ancilla because it has dedicated coaches, a personal feel and a pretty campus.

“I’ve lived in a Lincolnshire village all my life and I love the small town feel. They’ve created a community within the campus.”

Eleanor was a free-scoring player for Posh Ladies last season.