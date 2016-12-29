TOP REFEREES: International call-ups for local officials

Youngsters from the Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme continue to make outstanding progress.

The latest is Simon Bell (19), who has had the top honour of being appointed to referee his first international match .

Natalie Hudson (photo: Robert Windle).

The match was England Under 15s v Turkey at St George’s Park. Bell is a regular match official in the Peterborough leagues and started his career in the Peterborough Junior Alliance League.

Meanwhile Natalie Hudson, who is also a past member of the Development scheme, has been appointed as referee for England Independent Schools Under 18 Girls v Australia at Bristol on Sunday, January 15. Current Development member from March, Dulcie Asher (16), will also be the fourth official for that game.