Top referee visits four city schools to pass on tips

Craig Pawson was the guest of honour for the eighth annual Peterborough Young Referees Day.

The FIFA and Premiership referee visited four local schools to talk to youngsters and spent the evening passing on more tips at a Peterborough Referees Association presentation evening.

Craig Pawson pictured with city schoolchildren on his visit to Peterborough.

The popular event was organised by the Peterborough Referees Association and was supported by Vivacity, the Peterborough Schools FA and Northamptonshire FA.

St John Fisher was the first port of call followed by Thomas Deacon Academy, Southfields School, Stanground and Sir Harry Smith School, Whittlesey where a mini-festival for four local primary schools was organised.

The evening session was at the Fleet Italian Community Centre where 140 young referees, parents and tutors were present to receive certificates from recent courses and hear Pawson’s key presentation .

Awards were presented to Ray Smith (Referee of the Season), Jakub Komisarczyk (Young Referee of the Season), Oliver Hollyoak (Peterborough Select Group Referee of the Season) and Peter Camm (Service to Football).

Craig Pawson (right) and Referees Association chairman Rob Windle (left) with award winners Ray Smith, Jakub Komisarczyk and Peter Camm.