SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: An Apology

When England quite rightly parted company with useless Roy Hodgson after the disastrous Euros campaign in the summer, I, along with other media outlets, suggested Slaven Bilic would make a good replacement.

Bilic did a great job managing West Ham last season. They played great football and the boss seemed like a top character, a suspicion re-inforced by his entertaining punditry at the Euros.

Dimitri Payet celebrates his wonder goal for West Ham against Middlesbrough.

Recent events have proved my support for Bilic to be idiotic. What was I thinking? It’s not as though he would have Dimitri Payet to bale him out in pretty much every match.

It’s only fair that anonymous England FA technical director Dan Ashworth and his co-horts now apologise for their repeated errors of judgement.