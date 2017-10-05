Super subs score nine goals for Rangers in Rippingale rout

Under 14 Division Three was certainly the place to be for goals on Sunday in the Junior Alliance League.

The four games played produced a staggering 55 goals with two sides racking up double figures.

Pictured are Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 13s before their 5-3 defeat by Park Farm Pumas Blue. They are from the left, back, Ben Withers, Daniel Hunt, Charlie Ayre, Adam Kirk, Seb Wojcik, Georgia Kulesza, Harry Smith, front, Rohan Shah, Adam Berridge, Brett Allen, Dylan Kulesza, Dray Wilder Garton and Joao Rocha.

Leading the way with an 18-0 win over Rippingale and Folkingham were table-toppers Malborne Rangers.

Super subs Harrison King (4), Vilian Radic (3) and Oren Spivak (2) netted half of them with the remainder coming from Ricardo Jamanca (2), Kalani Kenton (3), Sean Knight, Jayden Stevens Steele, Ethan Clasper and Harry Kesson.

Not far behind came Blackstones with a 17-2 bashing of Hampton Royals. Their scorers were Brandon Follows (5), Freddie Hibbert (3), Cody Roe (3), Alfie Buddle (2), Samuel Mostert (2), Henry Town and Edward Mace.

Second-placed Oundle Town were 8-1 winners over Whittlesey Red thanks to goals by Thomas Clarke-Knowles (4), Luke Yarland (2), Oliver Spencer and George Weed.

Under 14 Division One pacesetters Netherton were also double-figure winners. They followed up an 11-1 win on the previous weekend with a 17-0 success against Hempsted. Wayne Cort hit five to take his tally to 14 from four games.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

Josh Hogg was the hero as Peterborough Sports Under 15s beat Peterborough Northern Star Black in the big local Division One derby.

Hogg scored the only goal of the game to earn Sports the three points and send them up to second place in the table.

On top of the pile are Oundle Town, who enjoyed a comfortable 9-0 win at struggling Yaxley. Sub Owen Dalliday hit a hat-trick with Fawwaz Odewale and Harry Corner both firing doubles.

Under 15 Division Two leaders Deeping Claret won 6-0 at Stanground Sports with Taylor Smith smashing three, and second-placed Feeder Soccer also had a hat-trick hero in the shape of Daniel Laxton as they beat Alconbury Colts 11-0.

PeterboroughSports top Under 16 Division One after a 7-0 win against Blackstones. Calum Arden came off the bench to net three times.