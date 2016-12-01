Star win a shoot-out to reach the county cup quarter-finals

Peterborough Northern Star Blue have been left to fly the local flag in the Northants Under 16 Cup this season.

Three Peterborough Youth league sides were in action in the third round on Sunday but only Star, the unbeaten Division One leaders, progressed to the quarter-finals.

Action from the game between Werrington Athletic Under 16s and Parkside.

They beat Crick Athletic Colts from Guilsborough 5-4 on penalties after the tie at Chestnut Avenue ended all square at 3-3.

Jordan Giddings (2) and Jack Martin were the Star scorers.

In the other two ties involving Peterborough Youth League sides, Oundle Town crashed out 9-0 at home to Oakley Vale while Glinton & Northborough Blue were beaten 4-2 at Wootton St George.

With Star on cup duty, Deeping Rangers were able to join them at the top of the table. They beat Hampton 5-1 with sub Harrison Dee firing a treble and both sides now have a maximum 15 points from five games.

More action from Werrington Athletic U16s v Parkside U16s.

In Under 15 Division One, table-toppers Peterborough Sports had their toughest game of the season so far when visiting Whittlesey. They only just managed to maintain their 100 per cent record, winning 1-0 with a strike from substitute Calum Arden.

Second-placed Glinton & Northborough Amber were 5-1 winners at Northern Star. Hot-shot Andrew Irvine hit a hat-trick to make it 27 goals for the season.

Under 15 Division Two leaders Langtoft suffered a first defeat when losing 2-1 at Hungate Rovers Green.