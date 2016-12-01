Stamford sides go goal crazy

It was a remarkable day for the two Stamford Under 14 sides on Hereward Cup duty on Sunday.

They both won and both by double-figure margins.

Stamford Reds from Division Three walloped Spalding White from Division Four 15-0 while Stamford Yellow beat Parkside Athletic 14-1 in an all-Division Four clash.

Leading the way on the scoresheet for the Reds with four goals was Duncan Jackson and the rest came from Nathan Dawkins (2), Adam Fisher, Oliver Little, James Millar, Joshua Whaley, Joseph Wilcox, Jamie Bunker, Jacob Sewell, Joseph Wilcockson and an own goal.

Ryan McGreevy and Jack Young claimed hat-ticks for the Yellows and completing their rout were Finlay Sewell (2), Luke Stafford (2), Nick Henderson (2), Sidney Bailey and William Wells.

In the Under 14 League Cup there was a first defeat of the season for Hampton Blue.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Yaxley Blue, who had Marcus Goymour and Kyall Woods on target.