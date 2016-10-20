Six of the best for the young Saints side

Wisbech St Mary made it six of the best on Sunday to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the Under 14 Division One table.

They beat Spalding Blue 8-3 to make it six wins from six and had Lai Taylor (3), Willis Wright (2), Brody Warren, Bradley Foxwell and Tristan Jones to thank.

Nearest rivals Holbeach Yellow were also big winners. They won 7-0 away to Feeder Soccer with goals from Jack Cunnington (2), Jordan Elston (2), James Clark (2) and Luke Fox.

In Under 14 Division Two, there was a massive win for Blackstones. They hammered basement boys Peterborough Northern Star Black 13-1 with Lewis Jacobs helping himself to seven of their goals and Oliver Clark claiming a treble.

Top scorers in the league on Sunday, however, were Malborne United Under 12s. They visited Boston United Girls in Division Four and romped to a 15-1 victory.

Lucas Ambler and Luke Rymill topped the list with five goals apiece and conpleting the rout were Lewis Driscoll (3), Joshua Howard and and Dylan Ilett.