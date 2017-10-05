Select Group selected

A dozen promising young referees have been chosen for this season’s Peterborough Select Group.

The 12 will get the opportunity to receive expert help and mentoring to help them reach their potential .

It is the seventh intake and and they will receive more demanding games and be expected to be refereeing in adult football before the end of the season.

Select group manager and chairman of the Peterborough Referees Association Robert Windle said: “This is a great intake and we are greatful for the support of the Peterborough Junior Alliance, the Peterborough Youth League and the Saturday afternoon Peterborough & District League.

“The Select group were interviewed and as a group gave project presentations to the younger Development group.”

Anybody wishing to become a referee should contact either Luke Scott on 01604 678401 (9am-5pm) or go to www.northamptonshirefa.com where you can book a place on the next course on the Embankment commencing Monday October 23 (6.30-9pm) followed by sessions on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th between 9am-4pm.

This year’s Select Group: Jakub Komisarczyk, Lewis Harrison Josh Day, Jack Banham, Dylan Ahern, Ciaran Millen, Dan Edwards, Dulcie Asher, Alex Redhead, Luke Glover, Ryan Neville and George Owens.