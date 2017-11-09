SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: More benefit from the wind farm

Have your say

Peterborough Referees Association chairman Robert Windle is continuing to visit Whittlesey primary schools to deliver sessions on respect, fair play, sportsmanship and understanding the match official.

His latest two ports of call have been Alderman Jacobs School and New Road School.

Robert Windle with Alderman Jacobs School pupils.

The sessions came about thanks to funding from The Burnt House Wind Farm and schools have also received new footballs, marker cones, bibs and a ball pump.

Additional items such as portable goals have also been purchased to give the pupils a greater experience.