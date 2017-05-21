SCHOOLS FINAL: Brilliant Baston are runners-up in a National Final.

Baston CE Primary finished a superb runners-up in the English FA small schools final at Stoke City FC yesterday (May 20).

The village primary scholl travelled to national finals day as champions of Lincolnshire and the East Midlands and performed heroically to reach the final at the Britannia Stadium.

Baston won two and drew one of their group matches before easing through their semi-final. The final against Loyola Prep School (Essex) went to extra time after a 0-0 draw, but Baston conceded twice to finish as runners-up.

It’s a staggering achievement for a team with just 56 eligible pupils throughout years five and six.

The Baston squad was led by teachers Sarah Dickson and Nicki Townsend. The players were: Marcel Verleg (captain), Jack Carson, William Parker, William Hartley, Jesse Cobley, Isabel Philby, Bayley McCann, George Frost, Ferris Woods.