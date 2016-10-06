Saints go marching in again

Wisbech St Mary Under 14s have made a four-midable start to their Junior Alliance League season.

They are top of the Division One table with four wins from four games and have already opened up a five-point lead.

Pictured is the Peterborough Northern Star Black Under 14 team beaten 11-3 by stablemates Star White. from the left they are, back, Khafin Tahik, Michael Rutterford, Sam Jenson, William Sutton, Ollie Hancock, Michael Mulqueen, front, Alex Tudstill, Cameron Scott, Jamie Feenan, Brandon Howson, Thomas Sutton and Laurence Sutton.

The latest success was a 6-0 win over Feeder Soccer courtesy of goals by Willis Wright, Bradley Foxwell (2), Thomas Pranujskas, Lai Taylor and Steve Reshetnyk.

Deeping Rangers Blue are at the Under 14 Division Two summit after beating Bourne Red 1-0 through a goal by substitute Matthew Colman.

In Under 12 Division One it’s Netherton perched at the top.

They beat Hampton Royal 4-0 on Sunday thanks to goals by Finn Bryant, Frederick House, Max Smith and Ishaq Saleem.

Glinton and Northborough Amber beat Whittlesey Blue 9-2 to go top of Under 12 Division Two.

Samme Oliviero found the back of the net four times with Logan Noble (2), Tommy Johnson, Harvey Robertson and Circe Rodgers also on target.