ROUND-UP: Tulips out, slow summer for Peterborough Sports, Yaxley keep winning

Spalding United joined local rivals Stamford AFC on the Lincs Cup sidelines with a quarter-final defeat at Grantham (July 14).

The home side won a quarter-final tie 3-0. The Tulips suffered a key injury with Jordan Lemon suffering a broken arm.

Netherton (red) and Deeping Rangers players in a tangle at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports’ slow summer continued with a 4-1 friendly defeat at lower level Newmarket, but there were mitigating circumstances. A traffic accident forced the kick-off to be delayed and Sports were anyway fielding a depleted side.

Josh Moreman scored their consolation goals.

Scott Mooney and David Burton-Jones scored for Deeping Rangers in a 2-1 win at Netherton United. New signing Ondre Odain scored for Netherton.

Deeping are at Bourne for a friendly tomorrow (July 18) before hosting a Peterborough United XI on Saturday (July 22, 3pm).

Friendly action from Netherton (red) v Deeping Rangers at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Northern Star played two quick friendlies winning 2-0 at Peterborough Premier Division side Stamford Lions before losing 5-3 to United Counties Division One newcomers Pinchbeck. Josh Smith, a recent signing from ICA Sports, scored his first Pinchbeck goal.

Yaxley’s stunning summer continued with a third straight win over higher level opposition. A first-half Dan Cotton goal secured a 1-0 win over Cambridge City at In2itive Park.

LATEST RESULTS

Lincs Cup - Grantham 3, Spalding United 0.

Friendlies - Stamford AFC 0, King’s Lynn 3; Netherton United 1 (Odain), Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Burton-Jones); Newmarket 4, Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman); Pinchbeck United 5 (Maltby 2, Kingston 2, Smith), Peterborough Northern Star 3; Stamford Lions 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2; Wittering Harriers 2, Bourne 3, Yaxley 1 (Cotton), Cambridge City 0.

FORTHCOMING FIXTURES

(Selected games)

Tuesday, July 18

Friendlies - Blackstones v Spalding United 21s, Bourne Town v Deeping Rangers, Histon v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v Swaffham Town, Stamford AFC v Boston United,