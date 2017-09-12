ROUND-UP: Tulips only need nine men (and a brilliant goalkeeper), Tigers progress, Netherton in FA Vase action

Spalding United moved up to fifth in Division One South of the Evo Stik League after surviving 13 minutes with nine men against Lincoln United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field last night (September 12).

Goalkeeper Michael Duggan was the Tulips’ hero as he made some superb stops as the depleted home side came under heavy late pressure following red cards for Connor Marshall and Jonny Lockie within 14 minutes of each other in the second-half.

Spalding goalkeeper Michael Duggan was in brilliant form for Spalding against Lincoln United.

Nathan Whitehead’s superb 11th minute strike gave Spalding an early lead and Gary King’s deflected effort made it 2-0 nine minutes after the break.

Lincoln pulled a goal back in between straight red cards for serious foul play (Marshall) and an alleged elbowing offence (Lockie).

Stamford AFC have a daunting trip to a Cleethorpes side who have won all six league games so far this season tonight (September 13) when Peterborough Sports are also in action at Corby.

But most local eyes will be on the Grange when leading Peterborough Premier Division side Netherton United host higher-level Potton United in an FA Vase replay.

Netherton drew 1-1 at United Counties Division One outfit Potton in the first match on Saturday. It’s the city side’s first season in the prestigious competition.

Peterborough Northern Star await the winners. They are at struggling Sleaford in the United Counties Premier Division tonight.

A second-half Lewis Leckie goal gave Holbeach United a 1-0 win at Boston Town in the first round of the Lincs Senior Trophy last night.

Tigers man Matt Walford was sent off in the closing stages.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 12

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding United 2 (Whitehead, King) Lincoln United 1.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First round

Boston Town 0, Holbeach United 1 (Leckie)

Wednesday, September 13

FA VASE

First round qualifying replay

Netherton United v Potton United

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Cleethorpes v Stamford AFC, Corby Town v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier League: Sleaford Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Pinchbeck United.