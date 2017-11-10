ROUND-UP: Tigers surprisingly too strong for Lions, Fisher on fire again, Barron the King at PSL, Stanground still fighting, bad injury at Sawtry

Have your say

Holbeach United Reserves provided the shock of the day (November 11) in the Peterborough Premier Division.

The Tigers second string became the first team to beat title-chasing Stamford Lions since the first day of the season as goals from Callum Simmons and Joe Fowler secured a 2-0 away win.

Giuliano Staffieri plays a pass for Premiair in their big win over Holbeach Bank at Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Lions have now been overtaken by Netherton United who slipped into third with a routine 6-1 win over Ketton. The division’s top scorer Zack Fisher claimed a hat-trick with Robbie Ellis (2) and Ryan Wood also on target in what proved a baptism of fire for new Ketton boss Kai Brownhill.

The top two remain unchanged as leaders Moulton Harrox and reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves beat Deeping Rangers Reserves and Sutton Bridge United respectively.

Louis Steadman and Joe Townsend scored the goals in a 2-0 Harrox win, while Jack Barron struck a hat-trick for Sports in a 4-0 romp. Former manager Andrew Bradley also netted.

Warboys came from a goal down at half-time to win with a late goal at bottom club Langtoft United, while ICA Sports built on last weekend’s win over Harrox by easing to a 3-1 success at Thorney with goals from Nathan Glover, Luke McDowell and Andy Wayte.

Sawtry and Whittlesey Athletic fought out a 1-1 draw in a game that suffered a 30-minute interruption when Whittlesey’s Jack Flintoft dislocated his knee. Dillan Chipunza scored for Swatry with Harry Jenkins replying for Whittlesey.

And Stanground Sports put recent troubles behind them with a battling 3-2 success at Leverington Sports. Luke Clemenson, Cain Roberts and Jack Dean were the men on the mark.

The club’s Reserve and A teams appear to have left the Peterborough League competition.

Peterborough Polonia maintained top spot in Division One with a 7-0 win at Oakham Reserves. Maruisz Halas claimed a hat-trick. while Karol Ciesiak (2), Rafal Kowalski and Rafal Komisarczyk also scored.

Premiair thrashed Holbeach Bank 6-2 to maintain their promotion push in Division Three. Lee Clementson claimed a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 11

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft 1, Warboys 2 (England, Thornton); Leverington Sports 2, Stanground Sports 3 (Clemenson, Dean, Roberts); Moulton Harrox 2 (Steadman, Townsend), Deeping Res 0; Netherton 6 (Fisher 3, Ellis, Wood), Ketton 1; Peterborough Sports Res 4 (Barron 3, Bradley), Sutton Bridge United 0; Sawtry 1 (Chipunza), Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Jenkins); Stamford Lions 0, Holbeach United Res 2 (Simmons, Fowler); Thorney 1 (Fox), ICA Sports 3 (N. Glover, McDowell, Wayte).