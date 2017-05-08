ROUND-UP: Three titles clinched on the same day, new Premier Division manager required

Three Peterborough League titles were won on Saturday (May 6).

As expected a strengthened Peterborough Sports Reserves clinched top spot in the Premier Division with a 6-0 win over Stamford Lions, Bretton North End sealed first place in Division Three without playing after Sawtry Reserves pulled out of their scheduled fixture and unbeaten Peterborough NECI sealed the Division Five crown in their first season with a 4-0 win at Holbeach United A.

Ramsey are certain to confirm the Division Two title as their goal difference is vastly superior to the one team who can catch them on points, while Premiair won the Division Four title a fortnight ago.

Karl Gibbs (2), Carl Bird, Ali Nyang, Ian Bradbury and first-team regular Josh Moreman scored for Sports.

Pinchbeck United can’t be caught in second place after beating Sawtry 3-0 with goals from Tom Brooks, player-manager Ian Dunn and Tyler Wright.

Pinchbeck play ICA Sports in the final of the PFA Senior Cup at the ABAX Stadium on Monday, May 15 (8pm) and the city side will go into the game in decent form after a 4-3 win at Deeping Rangers Reserves. Joshua Smith scored twice.

Netherton United remain favourites for a third place finish despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw at Holbeach United Reserves. A win at home to Stamford Lions in their final game tomorrow (May 9) would ensure Netherton pip Moulton Harrox to third.

Moulton, who drew 2-2 away from home at Wisbech Town Reserves last weekend, play their final match at Leverington on Saturday (May 13).

Six different players scored for AFC Stanground Sports in their 6-2 success at home to Langtoft United. Cory Kingston scored twice for the losers.

Warboys Town beat Oakham United Reserves 3-0 in the final of the League’s Chairman’s Champions Shield on Friday (May 5) thanks to goals from man-of-the-match Michael Cafferkey, Carl Taylor and Matthew Brown.

Ketton’s departing management duo of Rob Ward and Andy Gray bowed out in style as their side lifted the Daniels Cup with a 2-1 win over Blackstones.

Turajo Murano and Will Bird scored for Ketton with Jack Bates replying for the United Counties Division One team in a final played at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium.

Stilton are seeking a new manager and assistant manager for next season. Contact for applications is Terry Baker on 07756 778154.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 6

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 6 (Cross, Shepherd, J. Staggs, D. Stephens, J. Stephens, Johnson), Langtoft United 2 (Kingston 2).

Deeping Rangers Res 3, ICA Sports 4 (Smith 2, Wayte, Williams)

Holbeach United Res 2 (Allen, Ward), Netherton United 2 (Jackson, Taylor)

Peterborough Sports Res 6 (K. Gibbs 2, Bird, Moreman, Nyang, Bradbury), Stamford Lions 0

Pinchbeck United 3 (Brooks, Dunn, Wright), Sawtry 0

Stilton United 3 (Cooke 2, Baines), Ketton 1

Wisbech Town Res 2 (Hardwick, Goodbourn), Moulton Harrox 2 (Cawthorne, Townsend).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, May 9

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Pinchbeck United v Langtoft United (6.30pm).

Holbeach United Reserves v Crowland Town (7pm).

Netherton United v Stamford Lions (7.45pm)

Peterborough Sports Reserves v ICA Sports (7.45pm)

Division Two

Tydd St Mary v Ramsey Town (6.30pm).

Wednesday May 10

Division Two

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves v Spalding Town.