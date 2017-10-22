ROUND-UP: Smooth cup progress for city sides, Moulton move clear at top, Polish star has 33 goals in 12 appearances

The leading city sides made smooth progress in county cup competitions yesterday (October 21).

Netherton United and Peterborough Sports Reserves won their Northants Junior Cup first round ties against Northampton Combination League opposition away from home, while ICA Sports started their Hunts Intermediate Cup campaign with a 3-1 home success over Yaxley Reserves.

Mark Baines, Tom Randall and Dan Fountain scored the goals for Netherton in a 3-2 win at Roade, while Stuart Eason (2), Lewis McManus and Jordan Giddings were on target for Sports in a 4-1 jaunt at Spratton.

Scott Spearink (2) and Nathan Glover were the men on the mark for ICA, who lost in the final of this competition to Eaton Socon last season.

Socon look strong again this season. They smashed Peterborough Premier Division side Stanground 10-0 in their opening tie. Warboys went out 3-1 at home to Hemingfords United.

Top-flight sides Stamford Lions and Whittlesey Athletic predictably beat Division One sides Wittering Harriers and Oakham United Reserves respectively in PFA Senior Cup matches.

Lions were actually behind at half-time, but Luke Ball and Rob Montgomery both scored twice in a six-goal second half as the favourites won 6-2. Jack Carter bagged a hat-trick in Whittlesey’s 5-0 win.

Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox took full advantage of all the cup action to extend their lead at the top to four points with a 5-2 win at Leverington. Dan Woods scored twice.

Sports Reserves moved into second last midweek with a 4-1 win over Thorney. The villagers bounced back to win 3-0 at Ketton yesterday with goals from Sam Donohoe (2) and Adam Scott.

Jonny Allen was a hat-trick star as Holbeach United Reserves won 5-0 at bottom club Langtoft. Deeping Rangers Reserves and Sutton Bridge United shared eight goals at Outgang Road.

Peterborough Polonia moved four points clear at the top of Division One with an 8-2 bashing of Crowland. Hotshot Adrian Mizia claimed a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 33 goals in 12 appearances.

Mizia has trained recently with Peterborough Sports first team so looks set to take a big step up in standard soon.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 21

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Reserves 4, Sutton Bridge United (Scott, Eaton, Stockdale, Cooper); Ketton 0, Thorney 3 (Donohoe 2, Scott), Langtoft Utd 0, Holbeach United Reserves 5 (Allen 3, Barnes, Lawrence); Leverington Sports 2, Moulton Harrox 5 (Woods 2, Bradbury, Lambe-Hyner, og).

PFA Senior Cup

First round: Stamford Lions 6 (Montgomery 2, Ball 2, Edwards, Foster), Wittering Harriers 2; Whittlesey Athletic 5 (Carter 3, Flanz, Greenhalgh), Oakham Utd Res 0.

Hunts Intermediate Cup

First round: AFC Stanground Sports 0, Eaton Socon 10; ICA Sports 3 (Spearink 2, Glover) Yaxley Res 1; Warboys Town 1 (Moulds), Hemingfords United 3.

Northants Les Underwood Cup:

First round: Roade 2, Netherton United 3 (Baines, Randall, Fountain); Spratton 1, Peterborough Sports Res 4 (Eason 2, Giddings, McManus).