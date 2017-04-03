ROUND-UP: Shock defeat for league leaders as title race hots up, Crowland off the bottom, first loss for reserves team, FC Peterborough back on top

The Peterborough Premier Division title race was blown wide open by a shock defeat for leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves on Saturday (April 1).

Sports went down 2-1 at Leverington for whom Joe Reed scored twice in the opening eight minutes. The home side were winning for the first time since January 7.

Action from FC Peterborough's 1-0 win over Eye United at Fulbridge Road. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports remain top, a point clear of South Lincs rivals Moulton Harrox and Pinchbeck United. The city side have two games in hand on Moulton, but have played the same number of matches as Pinchbeck who they host at PSL on April 11.

Ashley Coddington, Matthew Watkin, Dan Woods and Ben Allen scored for Harrox in a 4-1 win at Sawtry, while Ollie Maltby (2), Tom Brooks and Liam Ogden were among the men on the mark for Pinchbeck.

Netherton United are nine points adrift in fourth place after beating Holbeach United Reserves 5-1 at the Grange. Lee Clementson scored twice for Netherton who host city rivals ICA Sports in an attractive fixture on Wednesday (April 5, 8.05pm).

PFA Cup finalists ICA became the latest team to fall foul of Stamford Lions’ surge up the table on Saturday. The Lions won 3-2 with goals from in-form Luke Ball, Thomas Edwards and Rob Forster. Vaides Macianskis and Josh Smith scored for ICA who briefly led 2-1 in the second half.

An FC Peterborough defender makes a tackle on an Eye striker in their Peterborough League Division Three clash. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ian McIntosh has stepped down as Crowland boss because of work commitments and new manager Danny Steward steered the villagers off the bottom of the table with a 3-2 win over Wisbech Town Reserves at Snowden Field. Connah Hunt scored twice.

Uppingham are back on the bottom after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Langtoft United, while struggling sides Thorney and Stilton fought out a 3-3 draw at Campbell Drive.

Stilton led 2-0 and 3-2 before settling for an away point. Liam Rodden (2) and Richard Challinor scored for Stilton with Sam Donohoe, Scott Murthwaite and Daniel Retzlaff replying for Thorney.

There was a first defeat for Moulton Harrox Reserves in Division One as goals from Adrian Mizia (2) and Karol Cieslak earned mid-table Peterborough Polonia a 3-2 success on the road. Harrox still have a commanding 15-point lead at the top thanks to 23 wins and a draw from 25 matches!

Lee Clementson scored twice for Netherton against Holbeach United Reserves.

In Division Two, top two Whittlesey Athletic A and Ramsey Town were held to surprise draws by ICA Sports Reserves and Parkway Eagles.

Ramsey led Parkway 3-0 before settling for a 4-4 draw, but ‘The Rams’ weren’t happy with the performance of the referee.

FC Peterborough moved back to the top of Division Three with a 1-0 win over previous leaders Eye United thanks to a goal 10 minutes from time.

Brotherhood Sports are up to third after a 5-1 win over Stamford Bels Reserves.

Brotherhood have a big County Cup Final date at Peterborough Northern Star’s Chestnut Avenue base tomorrow (April 4, 7.30pm) when facing off against Division Three rivals Bretton North End in the Northants Area Cup decider.

RESULTS

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowland Town 3 (Hunt 2, Uff), Wisbech Town Res 2

Deeping Rangers Res 0, Ketton 5

Leverington Sports 2 (Reed 2), Peterborough Sports Res 1

Netherton United 5 (Clementson 2, Scott, Wood, Fountain), Holbeach United Res 1 (Jack Smith)

Pinchbeck United 5 (Maltby 2, Brooks, Ogden, og), AFC Stanground Sports 2 (Brookes, Ibbott)

Sawtry 1, Moulton Harrox 4 (Coddington, Watkin, Woods, Abbott).

Stamford Lions 3 (Edwards, Forster, Ball), ICA Sports 2 (Macianskis, Smith)

Thorney 3 (Retzlaff, Donohoe, Muthwaite), Stilton United 3 (Rodden 2, Challinor)

Uppingham Town 0, Langtoft United 3 (Spearink 2, Morris).