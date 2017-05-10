ROUND-UP: Rams complete the 2016-17 champions roll of honour

Ramsey Town secured the Peterborough League Division Two title with a 4-0 win at Tydd St Mary last night (May 9).

The Rams are now six points clear at the top entering the final weekend of Lea Jordan’s first season as manager.

Adam Rothery bagged a hat-trick for Ramsey last night with Jamie Darlow completing the scoring.

Tydd will now contest a Division Two play-off semi-final at home to Parkway Eagles next Wednesday (May 17).

The other semi-final is still to be determined and could well depend on a crunch match on Saturday (May 13) between third-placed AFC Stanground Sports Reserves and second-placed Whittlesey Athletic A at Stanground College.

Providing Stanground gain their expected win against lowly Spalding Town tonight (May 10), Saturday’s match will be an automatic promotion decider with the loser hosting Langtoft United Reserves in the play-off semi-final next week.

All Peterborough League titles have now been decided.

Champions Roll of Honour: Premier Division - Peterborough Sports Reserves, Division One - Moulton Harrox Reserves, Division Two - Ramsey Town, Division Three - Bretton North End, Division Four - Premiair, Division Five - Peterborough NECI.

Netherton United lost their final Premier Division match of the season 3-1 at home to Stamford Lions last night and will surrender third place if Moulton Harrox win their final game at Leverington on Saturday.

City side Cardea of Division Four take on Division Five outfit British School of Sport in the PFA Minor Cup Final at Yaxley FC this evening (7.30pm).

RESULTS

Tuesday, May 9

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United Reserves 3 (Dougall 2, Allen), Crowland Town 2.

Netherton United 1, Stamford Lions 3 (Hedley 2, Ball).

Peterborough Sports Reserves 3 (Evans, Gellizeau, Vieira), ICA Sports 2 (Pridmore 2)

Pinchbeck 5 (Eyes, Maltby, Wright, Murrell, Shipley), Langtoft United 2.

Division Two

Tydd St Mary 0, Ramsey 4 (Rothery 3, Darlow).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 10

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division Two

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves v Spalding Town (6.30pm).

PFA MINOR CUP FINAL

British School of Sport v Cardea (7.30pm, In2itive Park)