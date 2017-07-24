ROUND-UP: Peterborough League big-hitters share a trophy, Star have hat-trick heroes, Cuckoos still on fire

Have your say

The Jack Hogg Memorial Trophy was shared after a competitive 2-2 draw between ICA Sports and Peterborough Sports Reserves at Yaxley FC (July 21).

The annual Peterborough League curtain raiser between the Premier Division winners (Sports Reserves) and the PFA Senior Cup winners saw ICA lead 2-1 at half-time through goals from Josh Smith and Scott Spearink. Jack Barron and Jordan Fiddes were on target for the top-flight champions.

Scott Ginty scored twice for Blackstones against Eynesbury.

Smith will spend the majority of this season playing United Counties League football for Pinchbeck United.

Sports senior team still haven’t won in the pre-season, but a 1-1 home draw with King’s Lynn was a decent friendly result. Josh Sanders equalised for the city side with a spectacular overhead kick in the final minute.

Yaxley’s outstanding pre-season form continued with a 3-0 win at Fakenham - their fourth victory in a row - as Dan Cotton (2) and Charlie Saunders hit the target, while Connor Pilbeam and Zak Munton both cracked hat-tricks for Peterborough Northern Star in a 6-2 win over Frimley Green.

In contrast Spalding United haven’t scored in their last three friendlies, the latest at 1-0 reverse at lower level Boston Town.

Stamford AFC scored a fine 3-1 win over a Mansfield Town XI at the Zeeco Stadium with goals from Jake Duffy, John King and a terrific free-kick strike from Jack Jeys.

The Daniels are at Holbeach for another friendly tomorrow (July 25) when Peterborough Sports 1st XI host Royston and Peterborough Northern Star entertain ICA.

RESULTS

Jack Hogg Memorial Trophy

ICA Sports 2 (Spearink, Smith), Peterborough Sports Reserves 2 (Jordan Fiddes, Barron)

Friendlies

Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy, Jeys, King) Mansfield 1; Blackstones 3 (Ginty 2, Papworth), Eynesbury 0; Boston Town 1, Spalding United 0; Fakenham 0, Yaxley 3 (Cotton 2, Saunders); Peterborough Northern Star 6 (Pilbeam 3, Munton 3), Frimley Green 2; Peterborough Sports 1 (Sanders), King’s Lynn 1.

Fixtures

Monday, July 24: Mayor of Huntingdon Cup - Huntingdon v Ramsey.

Tuesday, July 25

Deeping Rangers v Godmanchester Rovers, Holbeach United v Stamford AFC, Peterborough Northern Star v ICA Sports, Peterborough Sports v Royston, Rainworth v Spalding United, Wisbech St Mary v Wisbech Town.

Wednesday, July 26

Friendly - Netherton United v Brampton.