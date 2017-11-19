ROUND-UP: Ondre is a Premier Division giant, Langtoft are ‘Lambe’s’ to the slaughter, ‘Mouldy’ old day for champions, super Sam stuns Stamford Lions, Kai’s first Ketton win, but bad break for reserve team player

Have your say

Ondre Odain could be the signing of the season in the Peterborough Premier Division.

The well-travelled striker scored twice for title chasing Netherton United in an impressive 3-1 city derby win at ICA Sports yesterday (November 18).

Gunthorpe Harriers before their PFA Minor Cup tie at Orton Rangers. Pictured are: Andy Roberts, Luke Marriott, Antonio Monteforte, Sonny O'Rourke, Jake Willerton, Tom Wilkin, Luke Jenkins, Lewis Low, Liam Roberts, Ryan Humphreys, Joshua Sieley and Josh Luter. Photo: David Lowndes

ICA had beaten leaders Moulton Harrox Harrox in their previous home outing and they competed well again at Ringwood yesterday. Captain Ash Jackson score the other Netherton goal with Nathan Glover replying for the home side.

“We were under heavy pressure at 2-1 up,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison conceded. “But Ondre scored a wonder goal to enable us to relax”.

Netherton are now up to third, two points behind second-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves with four games in hand and seven points behind Harrox with three games in hand.

Harrox have still lost just the one top-flight match as Daniel Lambe-Hyner scored five times in a 6-0 win at bottom club Langtoft yesterday.

Action from Orton Rangers' 8-0 win over Gunthorpe Harriers (blue) in a PFA Minor Cup tie. Photo: David Lowndes.

But reigning champions Sports Reserves slipped up at Warboys. Dan Moulds bagged a hat-trick as the home side secured a 3-2 win. Jordan Fiddes and Aly Nyang replied for Sports.

Fourth-placed Stamford Lions also lost ground as they were held 2-2 at Thorney for whom Sam Donohoe scored with a 40-yard volley, according to the club’s own Twitter feed.

Holbeach United Reserves beat Leverington Sports 5-0 with all the goals arriving in the second half, while Ketton came from behind to pip AFC Stanground 2-1 with goals from Joe Hussey, on debut, and Dom Jones.

It was a first win for new manager Kai Brownhill. Luke Clemenson had fired the city side into a half-time lead.

Ketton’s joy was short-lived after learning reserve team player Kian Pierce suffered a broken leg in a Division Two game at Spalding Town. The match was abandoned with 10 minutes to go with Ketton leading 1-0.

Whittlesey Athletic suffered just a second defeat of the Premier Division season, 3-2 at Sutton Bridge United, despite goals from Jack Carter and Matt Heron.

Next-to-bottom Deeping Rangers Reserves picked up a decent 2-2 draw against Sawtry at Greenfields.

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox Reserves won the battle of the top Two in Division One, 3-1 against Peterborough Polonia. Harrox have now usurped Polonia at the top.

Division Four side Orton Rangers thrashed Division Five outfit Gunthorpe Harriers 8-0 in the PFA Minor Cup.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 18

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach Utd Res 5 (Powley, Hamilton, Allen, Chappell, Barnes), Leverington Sports 0; Ketton 2 (Hussey, Jones), AFC Stanground Sports 1 (Clemenson); Langtoft United 0, Moulton Harrox 6 (Lambe-Hyner 5, Townsend); ICA Sports 1 (N. Glover), Netherton United 3 (Odain 2, Jackson); Sawtry 2, Deeping Rangers 2; Sutton Bridge United 3 (Eaton 2, Hook), Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Carter, Heron); Thorney 2 (Fox, Donohoe), Stamford Lions 2 (Ball Sanderson); Warboys Town 3 (Moulds 3), Peterborough Sports Res 2 (Fiddes, Nyang),