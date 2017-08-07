ROUND-UP: New-look Netherton start well thanks to magic Makate, champions beaten at early leaders, Sawtry inspired by Spalding

Have your say

New-look Netherton United made an impressive start to the Peterborough Premier Division season, thanks to stand-in striker Erik Makate.

Makate is not known as an out-and-out forward, but he grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Stamford Lions on his competitive debut for the club (August 5).

Stamford Lions before their 4-1 defeat in the Peterborough Premier Division at Netherton. Back row, left to right, Des Fedash, Josh Collins, Neil Speck, John Swales, Danny Sheehan, Michael Webb, Rob Fisher. (front) Alex Hedley, Jack Travers, Joe Lippett, Tom Lees and Dan Aust. Photo: David Lowndes.

Another new signing, local legend Mark Baines, had opened the scoring with a delightful 25-yarder before Jack Travers equalised for the Lions.

“It’s only the first game, but there were lots of positives,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison stated. “They played the way I wanted them to. We have a big squad and still have the likes of Tommy Randall, Callum Madigan and Ondre Odain to come in so my biggest problem could be keeping everyone happy.

“But we play ICA tomorrow (August 8) and we have to be up for that game or this win means nothing”.

ICA are off the mark for the season as two Scott Spearink goals and another from Andrew Wayte secured a 3-0 win at Holbeach United Reserves.

Goalmouth action from Netherton v Stamford Lions. Photo: David Lowndes.

Early-season pacesetters are Moulton Harrox and Leverington who have both won their opening two matches.

Harrox saw off reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves 2-1 at Broad Lane with goals from Ash Coddington and Marcus Parry.

Leverington were 2-0 winners at Langtoft.

Sawtry enjoyed a dream start under charismatic new boss Julian Spalding. Nathan Smith (2) and Brian Smith scored the goals in a 3-0 win.

Netherton's Chris Hansford (5) plays the ball forward in the game against Stamford Lions at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The result flattered us to be honest,” modest Spalding admitted. “They started so well in the first 10 minutes I thought we were about to get battered!

“It was a great result for us though against a very good side.”

Newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United have endured a tough start on the road in top-flight as they followed a 3-0 defeat at Harrox with a 3-1 loss at AFC Stanground Sports.

Josh Staggs, Sam Sheppard and Chris Challis scored for the city side.

Whittlesey Athletic have been promoted into the Premier Division following the withdrawal of Wisbech Town Reserves.

A vote of Peterborough League clubs to elect Whittlesey was carried 50 votes to three.

RESULTS

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports (Staggs, Sheppard, Challis) 3

Sutton Bridge United (Eaton) 1

Deeping Rangers Res 0

Sawtry (N. Smith 2, B. Smith) 3

Holbeach United Res 0

ICA Sports (Spearink 2, Wayte) 3

Langtoft United 0

Leverington Sports (Alexander, Clayton) 2

Moulton Harrox (Coddington, Parry) 2

Peterborough Sports Res 1

Netherton United (Makate 3, Baines) 4

Stamford Lions (Travers) 1