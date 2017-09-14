ROUND-UP: Netherton knocked out, Star success, Sports late leveller, Stamford unlucky at leaders

Netherton United’s first FA Vase excursion proved to be brief.

The city side were knocked out of the first qualifying round by higher level Potton United in a first qualifying round replay at the Grange last night (September 13).

Zak Munton was on target for Peterborough Northern Star at Sleaford.

Netherton of the Peterborough Premier Division had held out for a 1-1 draw with 10 men in the original tie away from home on Saturday (September 9), but their United Counties Division One opponents delivered a clinicial display of finishing to record a 3-0 win.

“They took their chances and we didn’t,” bemoaned Netherton boss Jon Harrison.

Peterborough Sports came from behind twice to earn their first point in Division One South of the Evo Stik League for three matches at Corby.

Josh Sanders grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser after David Femiola had cancelled out an early Corby goal.

The hosts had re-taken the lead after a controversial penalty decision six minutes before half-time.

Sports started the game poorly so were happy with a point at the end. They expect to have a full strength squad to pick from for the visit of Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday (September 16). Sports are currently 10th after seven matches, three places, but just two points behind their visitors.

Stamford AFC are struggling in 19th place, but they were left scratching their heads about how they lost 1-0 at leaders Cleethorpes last night.

The Daniels dominated large chunks of the contest before conceding the only goal of the game in the 57th minute to a side who have won all seven of their league matches.

Peterborough Northern Star moved into mid-table in the United Counties Premier Division with a 2-1 win at lowly Sleaford. Goals from Zak Munton and Matthew Cox gave Star a comfortable lead, but a red card for Dan Wilson enabled the home side to get back into the game.

Pinchbeck jumped up the Division Table following a 5-2 win at Blackstones which featured a hat-trick for Andrew Tidswell and two goals for Ollie Maltby.

Rikki Wilmer and Liam Harrold replied for Stones.

FA VASE

First round qualifying replay

Netherton United 0, Potton United 3

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South:

Cleethorpes 1 Stamford AFC 0; Corby Town 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (Femiola, Sanders).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier League: Sleaford Town 1 Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Cox, Munton)

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Harrold, Wilmer). Pinchbeck United 5 (Tidswell 3, Maltby 2).