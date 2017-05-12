ROUND-UP: NECI claim cup three weeks after final. new manager required, star local veterans beaten in final

Peterborough NECI have been awarded the Peterborough League Shield following the controversial abandonment of the final last month.

The match was called off after 55 minutes when Eunice FC refused to play on following a minor injury to one of their players.

NECI were leading 2-0 at the time and county FA officials have decided to award the trophy to the city side rather than order a replay.

Peterborough Premier Division side Stilton United are seeking a new management team for the 2017-18 campaign.

Stilton finished 16th in the top flight this season, just above the relegation zone.

They are also keen to attract new players.

Club secretary Terry Baker is the contact for further information on 07756 778154

Multi-trophy winning team Itter Park Veterans were beaten in their big Northants County Cup final at Northampton Town FC last weekend (May 7).

The city side, featuring some star local names from the past, were beaten 3-0 by a strong Daventry side.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” admitted a club spokesman. “But it was still a great day for the players and their families on a fantastic pitch.

“We put on a good performance, but these trophies are getting harder to win as we get older!”