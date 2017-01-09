ROUND-UP: Lucky Netherton, Gibbs brothers gee up Sports, ICA keep climbing

Netherton United manager Jon Harrison admitted his side used up all their luck in beating Corby Pegasus in the quarter-final of the Northants Lower Junior Cup on Saturday (January 7).

Despite taking a first-half lead at the Grange through a toe-punt from Jon Kerrison, Netherton showed little of the form that’s carried them to the top of the Peterborough Premier Division.

Goal-scorer Karl Gibbs (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports Reserves against Wisbech Town Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

Corby fought back in the second half and actually took the lead through a Ryan Wood own goal 12 minutes from time.

A Tom Randall penalty brought Netherton level in the 86th-minute, but Harrison admitted his centre-half Chris Hansford should have been dismissed when committing a foul in the penalty area in the final minute. Instead play just continued and a penalty shoot out ensued.

And Netherton’s luck held with Lee Clementson, who missed a penalty in the opening stages of the game, getting the opportunity to re-take a spot-kick after his initial effort had been saved.

He scored at the second attempt before goalkeeper Ross Ingram somehow netted with a scruffy penalty before saving his second penalty of the shoot out to send Netherton, losing finalists last season, into the semi-finals. United Counties Division One side Raunds, who Netherton beat in the competition last season, will visit the Grange for that last-four tie on January 28.

Ali Nyang (blue) of Peterborough Sports during the 2-1 Peterborough Premier Division win over Wisbech Town Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was no joy for Peterborough League sides in the quarter-finals of the Lincs Junior Cup as Pinchbeck United and Langoft United, who had reached the last eight for the first time, were beaten narrowly by Nettelham and Coningsby United respectively

Moulton Harrox took advantage of the cup duties of Netherton and Pinchbeck to move to within a point of top spot with a 5-0 win at Uppingham Town Reserves. Marcus Parry scored twice.

Peterborough Sports Reserves are in great shape in third. They fielded a depleted side at home to Wisbech Town Reserves, but came through a tough encounter at PSL 2-1 thanks to goals from Gibbs brothers Karl and Gary.

Sports are third, but just two points off the top with three games in hand on both Netherton and Moulton Harrox. Sports are at Netherton for a President’s Shield tie next Saturday (January 14).

ICA Sports are up to fifth after a 3-2 win at Ketton. Daniel Elvestad, Nathan Glover and recent signing from Peterborough Northern Star Harley Williams were the men on the mark.

Talal Karama scored twice in Deeping Rangers’ 3-0 win over the sliding AFC Stanground Sports team, while Leverington have reached the lofty heights of seventh after beating Stilton United 4-1. Jordi Henson netted twice.

Sawtry have also climbed into the top half following a 3-1 win over Crowland and Stamford Lions eased to a 3-0 home win over bottom club Thorney.

Robert Montgomery, Jack Travers and Billy Nairn scored the goals.

RESULTS

Saturday. January 7

NORTHANTS JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-final

Netherton United 2 (Kerrison, Randall), Corby Pegasus 2

Netherton won 7-6 on penalties.

LINCS JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-finals

Pinchbeck United 0, Nettleham 1.

Coningsby United 2, Langtoft United 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Res 3 (Karama 2, Smitheringale), AFC Stanground Sports 0

Ketton 2 (Rawlinson, Waldron), ICA Sports 3 (Elvestad, N. Glover, Williams).

Leverington Sports 4 (Newman 2, Henson, Woods), Stilton United 1

Peterborough Sports Res 2 (G. Gibbs, K. Gibbs), Wisbech Town Res 1

Sawtry 3, Crowland Town 1 (Ellis).

Stamford Lions 3 (Montgomery, Travers, Nairn), Thorney 0.

Uppingham 0, Moulton Harrox 5 (Parry 2, Woods, Allen, Coddington).