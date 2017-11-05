ROUND-UP: ICA stun leaders, Lions caught late on, Zack on the attack again for Netherton, ‘wonder goal’ sees Thorney through

There was a twist in the Peterborough Premier Division title race yesterday (November 4) as leaders Moulton Harrox were beaten for the first time this season.

ICA Sports were the team to grab the glory with a 3-1 win at Ringwood. Moulton Harrox had won 10 and drawn two of their previous 12 games.

An aerial duel during ICA Sports 3-1 over Moulton Harrox (yellow) in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Cross, Cardin Pierre-Liverpool and Billy Bennett scored the goals for the city side with Billy King replying for Harrox who are still two points clear at the top. Second-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves were denied the chance to hit the summit as their match at Holbeach was postponed.

Third-placed Stamford Lions saw a nine-game winning streak come to an end at Sawtry. It finished 1-1 at Greenfields with both goals arriving in the final five minutes.

Danny Sheehan looked to have won it for the title chasers with an 85th-minute strike, but Nathan Smith equalised for Sawtry 60 seconds later.

This was all good news for Netherton United who registered an eye-catching 10-0 win at Warboys Town.

Zack Fisher has taken over the top of the top-flight scoring charts as his five goals made it 20 for the season. Ondre Odain now has 14 goals after his hat-trick. Dan Fountain and Michael Fox also netted.

“It was an excellent performance,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison stated. “I have two strikers who are hungry for goals every week.”

Big game at the bottom of the table was won 3-0 by Ketton at Deeping Rangers Reserves, while rock bottom Langtoft United lost 5-1 at Sutton Bridge United.

Thorney made Cambs Challenge Cup progress with a fine 2-1 win at Chatteris, but Whittlesey Athletic and Leverington Sports were well beaten in the same competition.

Thorney’s win was highlighted by a brilliant free kick strike from top scorer Adam ‘Ronaldo’ Scott. Leon Gellizeau also scored.

RESULTS:

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res 0, Ketton 3; ICA Sports 3 (Cross, Pierre-Liverpool, Bennett), Moulton Harrox 1 (King), Sawtry 1 (N. Smith); Stamford Lions 1 (Sheehan), Sutton Bridge United 5 (Eaton 2, Baker, English, Cooper), Langtoft Utd 1; Warboys Town 0, Netherton United 10 (Fisher 5, Odain 3, Fountain, Fox).

Postponed: Holbeach United Res v Peterborough Sports Res (waterlogged pitch)

Cambs Challenge Cup: Chatteris Town 1, Thorney 2 (Scott, Gellizeau), Leverington Sport 1, Foxton 4; West Wratting 4, Whittlesey Athletic 0.