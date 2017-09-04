ROUND-UP: Great Scott as Thorney get off the mark, Harrox back on top, five in a row for Lions

Slow starters Thorney are off the mark at the fifth time of asking in the Peterborough Premier Division.

And the villagers opened their win account in style with a 6-0 drubbing of Warboys Town.

Adam Scott, a summer recruit from Netherton, claimed a hat-trick with George Edwards (2) and Sam Rayner also on target.

Thorney are now third from bottom, one place above Warboys who have played just three matches.

Moulton Harrox became the third different Premier Division leader of the last week when pipping Sawtry 4-3. Dan Woods scored twice for Harrox, while Jake Mason was sent off,

Previous leaders Netherton didn’t have a fixture, while third-placed ICA Sports were held to a 1-1 home draw by newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United. Dan Stephens scored for the city side.

Stamford Lions finished last season strongly and they have carried that form into the 2017-18 season. On Saturday they made it five wins in a row with a 5-2 success at AFC Stanground Sports.

Thomas Edwards and Rob Forster both scored twice for Lions with Aaron Dunmore doing likewise for Stanground. Lions’ Neil Speck was sent off after picking up two second half yellow cards.

There were eight second-half goals in the game between Holbeach Reserves and Deeping Reserves with the former scoring five of them.

Champions Peterborough Sports Reserves fell behind early at Ketton to an Alex Collyer goal, but hit back to win 2-1 thanks to brothers Karl and Gary Gibbs.

RESULTS

Saturday September 2

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 2 (Dunmore 2), Stamford Lions 5 (Forster 2, Edwards 2, Ball); Holbeach United Res 5 (Davies 2, Allen, Chappell, Elston), Deeping Rangers 3 (Evans 2, og); Moulton Harrox 4 (Woods 2, Steadman, Townsend), Sawtry 3 (Chipunza, Flanz, og); ICA Sports 1 (Stephens), Sutton Bridge United 1 (Lally); Ketton 1 (Collyer), Peterborough Sports Reserves 2 (G. Gibbs, K. Gibbs); Thorney 6 (Scott 3, Edwards 2, Rayner), Warboys Town 0.