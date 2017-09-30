ROUND-UP: Goals galore for Deeping, Wisbech and Yaxley, Star stuffed, Stones stroll thanks to king Harrold

There were goals galore for local teams in the United Counties Premier Division with title hopefuls Deeping Rangers leading the way.

It took Deeping 35 minutes to break visiting St Andrews down, but they still managed to rattle in eight goals before full-time. Scott Coupland (3), Scott Mooney (2), Dan Schiavi (2) and Michael Simpson scored the goals in an 8-1 romp.

Tom Waumsley (10) scored twice for Yaxley against Daventry Town.

Deeping are seventh, but have dropped just four points all season and have games in hand on all of those above them, including Yaxley who are up to fourth after five top-flight wins in a row.

A decent Daventry Town team - they started the day above the Cuckoos - were put to the sword at In2itive Park with Tom Waumsley (2), Dan Cotton, Liam Hook and Matt Sparrow on target in a 5-1 win.

There were nine goals in the Peterborough Sports game at Leicester Nirvana, but unfortunately the table-topping hosts scored seven of them.

Nirvana have won all nine of their Premier Division matches to set a scorching pace at the top. James Hill-Seekings and Zak Munton scored for Star.

Liam Harrold (green) scored twice for Blackstones against Lutterworth Town.

And Wisbech Town, who travel to Yaxley on Tuesday (October 3), continued their fine form under new boss Gary Setchell as they saw off Wellingborough Whitworth 5-1 at Fenland Stadium. In-form Alex Beck scored twice.

Will Bird struck both goals as Holbeach maintained their title push with a 2-0 success at Harborough Town.

In Division One Blackstones are up to third after a 3-0 home win over Lutterworth Town. Liam Harrold scored twice with Danny Barker also on target.

Pinchbeck United drop to fourth after losing 3-2 at home to Olney, while Bourne’s steady progress continued with a 2-0 win at Oakham. Eddie McDonald and a Jezz Goldson-Williams penalty secured the three points.

March Town United drew for the fifth time in 10 Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One matches, 1-1 at Norwich United Reserves.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 30

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 8 (Coupland 3, Mooney 2, Schiavi 2, Simpson), St Andrews 1; Harborough Town 0, Holbeach United 2 (Bird 2); Leicester Nirvana 7, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Hill-Seekings, Munton); Wisbech Town 5 (Beck 2, Frew, Ford, Millson), Wellingborough Whitworth 1; Yaxley 5 (Waumsley 2, Cotton, Hook, Sparrow), Daventry Town 1.

Division One

Blackstones 3 (Harrold 2, Barker), Lutterworth Town 0; Harrowby United 2, Huntingdon Town 3; Oakham United 0, Bourne Town 2 (McDonald, Goldson-Williams); Pinchbeck United 2, Olney 3.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Framlingham Town 4, Wisbech St Mary 0; Norwich United Res 1, March Town United 1.