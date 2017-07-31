ROUND-UP: Fans flock to ground-hop weekend to see five home wins and a shock defeat for ICA

Over two-and-half thousand supporters turned up to watch the opening competitive weekend of the local football season (July 29-31).

The popular early-season ‘ground-hop’ weekend - a structure that enables non-league football enthusaists to visit as many matches as possible over one night and two days - took in eight local games which attracted an average attendance of just over 327, which is a bumper number at this level.

Mark Jones scored twice for Peterborough Sports against St Ives.

Many fans go on tour to cram in as many games as possible. Kick off times are staggared to make it possible and once more the weekend was a glorious success despite the abandonment of a Peterborough League Division One match between Long Sutton Athletic and Tydd St Mary because of a serious injury to home player Glen Wells.

The biggest crowd of 459 watched Bourne lose their opening United Counties Division One match 2-1 at home to Raunds on Saturday evening. Josh Russell scored the Wakes’ consolation goal from the penalty spot late on.

Wisbech also attracted a gate in excess for their 2-1 UCL Premier Division win over Wellingborough Town at the Fenland Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Alex Beck and debutant Josh Ford scored their goals before Jon Fairweather was sent off in the 90th minute.

Holbeach opened their Premier Division campaign with a 6-0 wallopping of a weak Sleaford Town side. New signing Will Bird struck twice.

There was an early shock for Peterborough Premier Division title fancies ICA Sports who went down 2-0 at Leverington in front of a crowd of just over 300.

Perennial challengers Moulton Harrox opened up with a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Sutton Bridge United.

Spalding Town started their Division Two season with a 2-1 win over newcomers Wisbech St Mary Saints thanks to a last gasp goal from Ash Wilson.

On the friendly front two Mark Jones goals gave Peterborough Sports a 2-0 win over St Ives.

RESULTS

United Counties League

Premier Division

Holbeach 6 (Bird 2, Leckie, Jackson, Sanders, Davies), Sleaford 0.

Attendance: 333

Wisbech 2 (Beck, Ford), Wellingborough 1.

Attendance: 433

Division One

Bourne 1 (Russell), Raunds 2.

Attendance: 459

Huntingdon 0, Pinchbeck 0.

Atendance: 221

Peterborough & District League

Premier Division

Leverington 2 (Alexander, Raychev), ICA 0

Attendance: 304

Moulton Harrox 3 (Perry, Watkins, Woods), Sutton Bridge United 0.

Attendance: 280

Division One

Long Sutton v Tydd St Mary (abandoned player injury).

Attendance: 346

Division Two

Spalding Town 2 (Wilson, Coote), Wisbech St Mary Saints 1 (McKenna).

Attendance: 241.

Friendlies

Deeping Rangers 4 (Coupland 2, Mooney, Clay), Doncaster Rovers Youth 2; Spalding United 2 (Fixter, Whitehead) Peterborough Northern Star 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones 2), St Ives 0.