ROUND-UP: Cup classics, cup hammerings, cup thrillers, winning runs come to end as do losing runs

There was a repeat of the 2012 PFA Senior Cup Final at the quarter-final stage on Saturday (February 11) and the outcome was the same.

Pinchbeck United beat Netherton United 3-2 in that decider five years ago, but the scoreline was more emphatic at the weekend as hot shot Ollie Maltby’s hat-trick clinched a 3-0 win at Knight Street.

Action from Bretton North End's 3-0 Northants Area Cup semi-final win over Eye United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Maltby was singled out by Netherton boss Jon Harrison as a huge threat before the game, but the Peterborough Premier Division’s leading marksman - he now has 41 goals in 22 appearances this season - proved too elusive.

“He had three chances and scored three goals,” Harrison stated after the game. “We had lots of chances and didn’t score any. That was the difference.”

Pinchbeck have been joined in the semi-finals by fellow top-flight side ICA Sports and First Division Warboys Town.

ICA claimed an impressive scalp in reigning Premier Division champions Moulton Harrox. Daniel Elvastad and Andy Wayte scored the goals for the city side with Jake Cawthorne replying for Harrox.

Action from Brettom North End's win over Eye United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Warboys were easy winners of an all-Division One tie at Wittering Harriers. Dan Moulds (2), Scott Duncan, Matthew Brown and Elliot Cafferkey scored in a 5-0 win.

The final quarter-final between Peterborough Sports Reserves and Stamford Lions is scheduled for PSL this Saturday (February 18) and should be a cup cracker. Sports are top of the Premier Division, but Lions are also in tremendous form.

Sports moved four points clear at the top with an emphatic 6-2 win over Crowland Town on Saturday. Gerard Evans bagged a hat-trick with Ian Bradbury (2) and Gary Gibbs also on target.

Lions made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 success over Wisbech Town Reserves. They did suffer a five point deduction this week though after failing to overturn an appeal against the fielding of a suspended player in their November success over Netherton.

Stilton United broke a run of seven successive defeats in style as they won the basement battle against Uppingham Town 7-2. Richie Baines and Jacob Bingham both scored twice.

And Thorney’s gradual improvement continued with a 2-1 home win over Sawtry, a match that featured a goal and an assist for Sam Donohoe. Donohoe moved to Thorney from Riverside before the game. George Edwards also scored for the winners.

Scott Spearink claimed all three goals for Langtoft United in a 3-1 win over AFC Stanground Sports.

Bretton North End won a place in the Northants Area Cup Final with an eye-catching 3-0 win over Peterborough Division Three rivals Eye United at Bretton Park.

Fernand Bass, Kieran Waites and David Weston scored the Bretton goals. It’s a ninth win in a row in all competitions, one secured against a team who also been in excellent, and free-scoring, form.

It could be an all city final. Brotherhood Sports’ scheduled semi-final at Byfield Tigers was postponed as were both semi-finals in the PFa Challenge Cup.

The Peterborough League’s Intermediate Shield Final will be contested by Division Two rivals Ramsey Town and AFC Stanground Sports Reserves.

The Rams have assembled a powerful squad for this standard of football, a point they proved with a 10-0 semi-final win over Farcet. Jamie Darlow (3) and Adam Taylor (2) were the main scorers.

It was a little tougher for Stanground who eased to a 2-0 win at Tyd St Mary,

Division Four teams Premiair, Cardea and AFC Stanground Sports B moved into the semi-finals of the PFA Minor Cup at the weekend.

Ryan Alban, Lewis Payne and Aaron Sawyer were the scorers in Premiair’s 3-1 win over crack Division Five side Peterborough NECI, Stanground pipped lower level Eunice, Huntingdon by the odd goal in five, but Cardea needed penalties to pip FC Peterborough Reserves after a 3-3 draw.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 11

PFA Senior Cup

Quarter-finals

ICA Sports 2 (Elvestad, Wayte), Moulton Harrox 1 (Cawthorne)

Pinchbeck United 3 (Maltby 3), Netherton United 0

Wittering Harriers 0, Warboys Town 5 (Moulds 2, Brown, S. Duncan, E, Cafferkey).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Ketton 5, Holbeach United Res 1

Langtoft United 3 (Spearink 3), AFC Stanground Sports 1

Peterborough Sports Res 6 (Evans 3, Bradbury 2, G. Gibbs), Crowland Town 2

Stamford Lions 4 (Eaton, Brockbank, Montgomery, O’Donnell), Wisbech Town Res 0

Stilton United 7 (Baines 2, Bingham 2, Rodden, Denning, Dalton) Uppingham Town

Thorney 2 (Edwards, Donohoe), Sawtry 1.

Postponed: Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports

ChromaSport Intermediate Shield

Semi-finals

Ramsey Town 10 (Darlow 3, Taylor 2, Rothery, Stanford, Stevens, Webb, Flanz), Farcet United

Tydd St Mary 0, AFC Stanground Sports Res 2.

Northants Area Cup

Semi-finals

Bretton North End 3, Eye United 0

Postponed: Byfield Tigers v Brotherhood Sports.

PFA Junior Cup

Semi-final

Whaplode Drove 5, Holbeach Bank 1.

PFA Minor Cup

Quarter-finals

AFC Stanground Sports ‘B’ 3, Eunice Huntingdon 2

FC Peterborough Res 3 (Hamid 2, Hussain), Cardea 3 (Hart 2, Dandrilli)

(Cardea won 4-3 on penalties)

Premiair 3 (Alban, Sawyer, Payne), Peterborough NECI 1

PFA Challenge Cup

Semi-finals

Postponed: Crowland Town Res v Glinton & Northborough, Long Sutton Athletic v Oakham United Res