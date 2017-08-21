ROUND-UP: Champions win at last, six of the best for leaders, Netherton remain perfect and a managerial casualty

Reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves have finally recorded their first win of the 2017-18 Peterborough Premier Division campaign.
It’s a much-changed Sports line-up and approach this season under new manager Chris Bartlett with members of the club’s youth and academy set-ups expected to get their opportunities.
Lewis McManus, Mark Oxenham and Kevin Brader scored the goals for Sports in a 3-2 Saturday (August 19) success against a Sawtry side who have started the season well.
Moulton Harrox Reserves continue to set a strong pace at the top. They made it five wins from six unbeaten games with a 6-1 victory over Ketton.
Netherton United have also started ominously well. Ondre Odain’s first goal for the club, Tom Randall’s first of the season and a Dwayne Rankin strike secured a 3-1 win over Sutton Bridge United at the Grange to maintain the Premier Division’s only 100 per cent winning record.
Sam Cross scored twice as ICA Sports duffed Deeping Rangers 6-0, while Jonny Allen claimed a hat-trick in an impressive 6-1 away win for Holbeach United Reserves at AFC Stanground Sports.
There was a creditable 1-1 draw with Leverington in Whittlesey Athletic’s belated start to the season. Jack Flintoft scored the Whittlesy goal.
There’s already been a top-flight managerial casualty as Andrew Carr has left Langtoft United after just four matches.
It’s been a troubled start for Langtoft who postponed their scheduled Saturday fixture with Thorney.
The villagers have lost all four matches, including a 10-1 beating by Sawtry, and sit bottom of the table.
RESULTS
PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 (G. Staggs), Holbeach United Res 6 (Allen 3, Lawrence 2, Powley); Moulton Harrox 6 (Mason 2, Parry 2, Steadman, Townsend), Ketton 0; Netherton United 3 (Rankin, Randall, Odain), Sutton Bridge United 1; ICA Sports 6 (Cross 2, Gilbert, L. Glover, N. Glover. Spearink), Deeping Rangers Res 0; Peterborough Sports Res 3 (McManus, Oxenham, Brader), Sawtry 2 (Smith, Deane); Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Flintoft), Leverington 1 (Withers).
Postponed: Langtoft United v Thorney
