ROUND-UP: Champions win at last, six of the best for leaders, Netherton remain perfect and a managerial casualty

Reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves have finally recorded their first win of the 2017-18 Peterborough Premier Division campaign.

It’s a much-changed Sports line-up and approach this season under new manager Chris Bartlett with members of the club’s youth and academy set-ups expected to get their opportunities.

Sawtry line up before their Peterborough Premier Division defeat at Peterborough Sports Reserves, back, left to right, Taylor Hunter, Joe De Lucis, Alex Smith, Martin Holgate, Dillan Chipunza, Nathan Smith and Nick Gingell, front, Patrick Holding, Dwayne Glover, Matt Warman, Lee Deane, Tatenza Chipunza and Alex Dixon

Lewis McManus, Mark Oxenham and Kevin Brader scored the goals for Sports in a 3-2 Saturday (August 19) success against a Sawtry side who have started the season well.

Moulton Harrox Reserves continue to set a strong pace at the top. They made it five wins from six unbeaten games with a 6-1 victory over Ketton.

Netherton United have also started ominously well. Ondre Odain’s first goal for the club, Tom Randall’s first of the season and a Dwayne Rankin strike secured a 3-1 win over Sutton Bridge United at the Grange to maintain the Premier Division’s only 100 per cent winning record.

Sam Cross scored twice as ICA Sports duffed Deeping Rangers 6-0, while Jonny Allen claimed a hat-trick in an impressive 6-1 away win for Holbeach United Reserves at AFC Stanground Sports.

Tom Flatters (left) of Peterborough Reserves clears the ball in the game against Sawtry Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a creditable 1-1 draw with Leverington in Whittlesey Athletic’s belated start to the season. Jack Flintoft scored the Whittlesy goal.

There’s already been a top-flight managerial casualty as Andrew Carr has left Langtoft United after just four matches.

It’s been a troubled start for Langtoft who postponed their scheduled Saturday fixture with Thorney.

The villagers have lost all four matches, including a 10-1 beating by Sawtry, and sit bottom of the table.

RESULTS

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 1 (G. Staggs), Holbeach United Res 6 (Allen 3, Lawrence 2, Powley); Moulton Harrox 6 (Mason 2, Parry 2, Steadman, Townsend), Ketton 0; Netherton United 3 (Rankin, Randall, Odain), Sutton Bridge United 1; ICA Sports 6 (Cross 2, Gilbert, L. Glover, N. Glover. Spearink), Deeping Rangers Res 0; Peterborough Sports Res 3 (McManus, Oxenham, Brader), Sawtry 2 (Smith, Deane); Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Flintoft), Leverington 1 (Withers).

Postponed: Langtoft United v Thorney